Concept stores and cucumber-cool hotels line the sandy streets of this Riviera Nayarit beach town, which has been summoning surfers and sun-seekers since the Seventies. Sayulita, a laid-back fishing village on the Pacific coast of Mexico, has been luring surfers since the 1970s. These days, the mellow waves and sheltered beaches, such as Los Muertos, also attract sun-bound vacationers who come to soak up some rays on the slopes of the Sierra Madre del Sur mountains, take in the local wildlife of humpback whales and dolphins, and enjoy a seafood dinner or two at palapa-roofed cantinas. Welcome to everyday life in Sayulita – a barefoot beach town and one of Mexico’s coolest corners…

