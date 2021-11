Josh Hocheiser contemplated it a year ago when his Freehold Township team went to penalties in the state tournament, but thought better of it. He elected not to follow through then then, but on Tuesday he trotted to the penalty spot again—this time as a senior, this time with his high school career hanging in the balance and this time with perhaps the biggest individual moment in program history over the last four decades resting on his boot.

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO