AJ's Flyest Boutique new to Johnstown, styles customers on a budget

Antoine and Tiffiney Johnson at their clothing store, AJ's Flyest Boutique at 2001 Bedford Street, Johnstown, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. By Russ O'Reilly roreilly@tribdem.com

When a longtime business owner in Johnstown met a couple of Delaware transplants with a dream, they had a connection – and tears began to flow.

Tiffiney Johnson was born and raised in Philadelphia, but moved to Johnstown about six months ago from Smyrna, Delaware, with her husband, Antoine, and their five children.

In Johnstown, the Johnsons opened a clothing vending business at New-4U consignment shop, 890 Scalp Ave. While selling clothes there, Tiffiney met local people who told her about Joey Del Signore Jr.’s plaza, about two miles away, where there was store space available for rent.

The Johnsons opened AJ’s Flyest Boutique in August at the 2001 Bedford St. plaza.

“We met Joey, and he was an incredible man,” Tiffiney said. “We cried together. He believed in me and gave me an opportunity.”

Del Signore has been in the catering business for 34 years. The plaza where AJ’s opened is also home to his business, Joey Del’s 2001 Caterers.

Del Signore said he was moved by Tiffiney Johnson’s ambition and kindness.

“In talking to her you could tell she is a very warm-hearted and emotional person,” he said. “That choked me up a little bit. She was telling me about her dream to have a business, and she felt I gave her the opportunity. I know what it’s like to start out in business – you are happy but scared.”

Tiffiney also picked up a night shift at a nursing home to help the family make ends meet as she and Antoine build their clothing business. That job helped her meet new people in Johnstown, she said.

The Johnsons moved to Johnstown because of Tiffiney’s father, John, who passed away earlier this year.

“He had moved here and wanted me to move,” she said. “I said, ‘I’m not driving to Johnstown,’ but he said, ‘Come here. You’ll start a business, the kids will be happy to live here and go to a better school.’ ” Her father planned to show her his house and take a tour of Johnstown, but he passed away before that visit could happen.

“My father wanted me here,” she said. “I dropped everything and came to Johnstown. It helped me with his death as well.”

Antoine and Tiffiney share strong faith.

“There are plenty of risks when it comes to moving from what you are used to and coming to a whole different area,” Antoine said. “But as long as we put our best foot forward, put God first and always pray ... sometimes things do get scary, but living in fear tends to block things that you want to happen.”

The Johnsons decided on opening a clothing boutique after considering other options.

“Clothes are really hard to find here, and everybody needs clothes, so I said, ‘Let’s open a store,’ ” she said. “But I don’t want to be an average store. I want it to be budget-friendly. I’ve talked to people who only get Social Security income, and with COVID hitting, it’s very hard. So if you tell me you only have $200, I will be able to put you and your kids together with clothes, sneakers and socks.”

The boutique’s items also include jewelry and handbags.

Inside the boutique, the Johnsons have worked to make a warm and cozy atmosphere.

“It’s a great location,” Tiffiney said.

With winter weather creeping in, the Johnsons are offering free coats from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 20-22 at the boutique.

“Come in, get a free coat, enjoy some music and snacks and meet us,” she said.

In addition to AJ’s Flyest Boutique and Del Signore’s catering business, the plaza’s tenants include a salon and a fourth business that is finalizing a lease, Del Signore said. There are also three apartments in the plaza.

“Everyone who’s been in my complex over the past 30 years has been very successful,” Del Signore said.