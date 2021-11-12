CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

COVIDcheck Colorado Testing Site Relocates

By Al Maulding
 4 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The COVIDCheck Colorado testing site in the Central High School parking lot has been relocated to Long Family Memorial Park.

When reached for comment, the testing initiative stated that the decision to move the location was very simple. “To help Central High School maximize the use of its space for students and staff, COVIDCheck Colorado made the decision to move testing to Long Memorial Family Park to ensure the community’s access to free, fast and reliable testing.”

November 12 was the first day of testing at the new site, which is tentatively scheduled to operate through March 2022. The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

There are no changes at this time to the COVIDCheck Colorado testing site in the Fruita 8/9 parking lot.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://my.primary.health/l/cdphe .

This story was updated to reflect the statement made by COVIDCheck Colorado.

