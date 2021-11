The Utah Legislature almost unanimously passed a bill Wednesday aimed at easing the state’s reliance on cash bail. It instructs judges to consider a person's risk level, as well as their likelihood to appear in court, when setting their conditions of release from jail before their trial. Those can include things like ankle monitors, drug testing or promising to appear in court. Judges can still impose monetary bail, but it must be based on a person's ability to pay. The Legislature passed a massive overhaul of the bail system in 2020 and then largely repealed it early this year. This compromise legislation is the result of months of negotiations between lawmakers, law enforcement, the courts, prosecutors and defense attorneys. Read the full story. — Sonja Hutson.

UTAH STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO