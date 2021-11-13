Mangrove seedlings collected by Cape Coral man will help preserve Hemp Key

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Using satellite images from Google Earth, you can see what Hemp Key in Pine Island Sound looked like back in 1999, a lush island full of mangroves. But, things look much different today, and that’s all thanks to Hurricane Charley.

Now there are not nearly as many mangroves as there were before, and with no protection, the island shrank to about half the size it once was. That’s a problem since the island is a vital bird sanctuary.

Ben Giddins of Cape Coral, started collecting mangrove seeds from the city’s canals months ago. For six months, he’s been growing the seedlings and preparing for them to be planted where they can make a difference. When he offered them to SCCF (Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation) for planting, they said Hemp Key was the perfect spot.

“Most of these Mangrove Propagules were rescued from boat ramps and concrete canals where they weren’t going to grow,” Giddins said. “So we rescued them to give them a chance, and today we are planting them.”

Today, he and SCCF, along with several volunteers added 250 seedlings to the island, whose many nesting birds rely on it as a sanctuary.

It’s getting better naturally, but we’re hoping to help it out to get it to where it was before Hurricane Charlie in 2004,” said Kealy McNeal, the Conservation Initiative Coordinator for SCCF.

Now the hope is that those seedlings are a start to the recovery of the vital piece of land, just barely above the surface.