CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ex-'Apprentice' contestant Zervos drops suit against Trump

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJzD3_0cvEmoMi00
Apprentice Contestant-Trump FILE - Summer Zervos, right, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" accusing Donald Trump of unwanted sexual contact, and her lawyer Gloria Allred, left, hold a news conference, Oct. 14, 2016, in Los Angeles. On Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, Zervos dropped her defamation lawsuit against former President Trump. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File) (Ringo H.W. Chiu)

NEW YORK — (AP) — A former “Apprentice" contestant who accused former President Donald Trump of sexual assault dropped her defamation lawsuit against him Friday.

Summer Zervos sued the then-president in New York state court in 2017, saying he damaged her reputation when he said she and other women alleging sexual assault and harassment were making things up.

Friday's filing said the case was dismissed and discontinued with prejudice, meaning Zervos could not file the same claim in state court in the future. The filing also said each party is responsible for their own costs.

Zervos accused Trump of kissing and groping her against her will in 2007, speaking of it during the 2016 presidential campaign. He denied the accusations.

Zervos' attorneys, Beth Wilkinson and Moira Penza, said in statements that “after five years, Ms. Zervos no longer wishes to litigate against the defendant and has secured the right to speak freely about her experience.”

“Zervos stands by the allegations in her complaint and has accepted no compensation,” they said.

Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, called Zervos' decision to drop the case “prudent.”

“She had no choice but to do so as the facts unearthed in this matter made it abundantly clear that our client did nothing wrong,” Habba's statement said.

“It is so sad when things like this can happen, but so incredibly important to fight for the truth and justice. Only victory can restore one’s reputation!” Trump said in his own statement.

Last month, Habba had asked the court for permission to file a counterclaim against Zervos. The two sides had been due to complete depositions by Dec. 23.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted, unless they come forward publicly, as Zervos has.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

With a Tweet, Donald Trump Fired the Official Who Stated There Was No Election Fraud

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 16th, Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray were worried enough about Donald Trump & Company's loud claims to meet with election security experts to more fully understand the systems and machines that had been used in the elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Wilkinson
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Why Congress won't get Trump's hidden Jan. 6 documents today

Today was going to be the day that the National Archives turned over Donald Trump's materials to the bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. The good news for the former president is that the documents will remain hidden a little longer. The bad news for the Republican is that this is a temporary reprieve — and he's still likely to lose the larger legal fight.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Summer Zervos: Ex-Apprentice drops lawsuit against Trump

A woman who sued ex-President Donald Trump for defamation when he denied her sexual assault claim has dropped her lawsuit after nearly five years. Summer Zervos, an ex-contestant on The Apprentice, accused Mr Trump of groping her in a Los Angeles hotel room as she asked him for career advice in 2007.
POTUS
NBC News

Former 'Apprentice' contestant abruptly drops Trump defamation suit

Former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos has agreed to drop her long-running defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, court records show. In a document filed Friday in New York State Supreme Court, the attorneys for Zervos and Trump agreed that "all claims and counterclaims asserted in this matter, or that could have been asserted, are hereby dismissed and discontinued in their entirety."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apprentice#Defamation Lawsuit#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

One Donald Trump Advisor Scuttled Out of Town After Using the Word 'Transition'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Tuesday, November 17, White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien slipped out of Washington for a three-country trip to Asia, visiting Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines. With a focus on China since becoming national security advisor in September 2019, O'Brien was discussing shared concerns about Beijing's aggressive behavior and South China Sea territorial claims.
POTUS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
48K+
Followers
79K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy