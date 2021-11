Ah yes, the 11 am kickoff, the best way to start your Saturday. And look! That’s when Auburn’s set to play Mississippi State this weekend. But while you roll out of bed sometime between 8 and 10:30, grab your morning coffee and flip to ESPN for College Gameday, there’s a group of insane cultists who’ve probably been up since like 4:30, and that group is the Auburn University Marching Band.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO