Athens girls take Decatur to overtime, boys fall to Red Raiders

Athens High lost a thriller to Decatur High in overtime. Adam Dodson / News Courier

The Athens girls basketball team competed in a hard-fought game versus Decatur High on Thursday night, with the final score going Decatur’s way, 58-56.

Athens led for portions of both the first half and second half, but good runs by Decatur kept them in the ball game, and found themselves up late in the contest. Clutch plays and free throws by both teams found the score even heading into overtime, 46-46.

The competition stayed heated throughout overtime, with the Red Raiders ending up winning by two points.

For the Athens boys team, they found themselves in a defensive brawl with Decatur.

However, the Red Raiders would end up winning by a score of 45 to 32.

Athens faces James Clemens next, and updates will be available as scores come in.

Next week, Athens faces off against Mortimer Jordan at home on Nov. 16, Austin at home on Nov. 19 and Bob Jones on the road on Nov. 19.