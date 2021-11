The head of Chicago’s largest police union said Monday he'll retire from the department amid a disciplinary hearing that could have ended with his firing.John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, said he felt the outcome of the proceedings against him was predetermined, the Chicago Tribune reported. The Chicago Police Board hearing centered on his past conduct, including allegedly making offensive statements on social media.“It was pretty evident very early on that this cake was already baked,” Catanzara said, “I am going to be at HR first thing in the morning, and I am going...

