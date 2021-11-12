CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Limited at practice again

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Mitchell (ribs) was a limited practice participant Friday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Mitchell continues to sport...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another award: Rookie RB Elijah Mitchell wins FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell earned his first weekly award in Week 8 when he was voted the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week. The 2021 sixth-round pick sliced through the Bears defense to the tune of 137 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He had five carries of more than 10 yards, and three of those went for 27-plus. It was a dominant outing for a player who’s carved out a role as San Francisco’s clear No. 1 running back.
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s injury leaves big fantasy opportunity

The San Francisco 49ers announced that starting running back Elijah Mitchell suffered a fractured finger in Monday night’s win vs the Los Angeles Rams. That potentially opens the door for fantasy relevance to Jeff Wilson Jr. The 49ers rookie running back has busted onto the scene, leading the team in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The San Jose Mercury News#Cardinals
Niners Nation

49ers inactives against the Cardinals: Mitchell, Wilson, and Kittle are active

Last Sunday, Jay Glazer said Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffered an ankle injury to keep him out of the lineup anywhere between 1-3 weeks. This morning, Glazer reported that Murray is not expected to play. That shouldn’t come as a surprise if you’ve been reading the tea leaves all week.
NFL
Press Democrat

49ers’ George Kittle, Jeff Wilson return to practice

SANTA CLARA — Tight end George Kittle was back in his No. 85 jersey, happily running routes with no sign of a calf injury that put him on hiatus a month ago. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. was taking handoffs the first time since undergoing meniscus surgery on his knee five months ago.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Elijah Mitchell Start/Sit Week 9: Latest injury update and fantasy outlook on 49ers RB

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been battling an injury this week, but he looks like he’s trending towards being ready to play. The rookie out of the University of Louisiana was not the rookie RB most people thought would take over the San Francisco backfield — that was supposed to be third-round pick Trey Sermon out of Ohio State. Instead, Mitchell stole the show, both on the field and in fantasy football.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Elijah Mitchell's status unclear due to rib injury; Jeff Wilson returns

The 49ers might be forced to hand the ball to a running back besides rookie Elijah Mitchell on Sunday when they host the Cardinals. Mitchell, the NFC’s only running back with three 100-yard games this season, didn’t practice Wednesday because of a rib injury he suffered in Sunday’s win against the Bears. Mitchell finished the game, in which he rushed for 137 yards on 18 carries, but head coach Kyle Shanahan only offered Wednesday that there was “hope” Mitchell could practice this week.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers overreactions: Is Mitchell long-term answer at RB?

The 49ers broke their losing streak on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. But our consecutive non-bye-week Tuesdays with a healthy dose of 49ers overreactions continues on. Here is our latest installment to get you ready for an all-important week, in which the 49ers line up against the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium with something to prove.
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Finds success through air Sunday

Mitchell carried the ball eight times for 36 yards and caught all five of his targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Cardinals. The 49ers found themselves in a 17-0 hole early in the second quarter, forcing the team to all but abandon its running game, leading to the least productive day of the season on the ground for Mitchell. The rookie stayed involved in the offense, however, setting career highs in catches, targets and receiving yards. Jeff Wilson was active for the first time all year Sunday but didn't see any touches. It's possible Wilson finds a larger role in Week 10 against the Rams, but Mitchell appears to have a firm hold on the No. 1 job in the San Francisco backfield as long as he stays healthy.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Mitchell, Samuel, Kittle could be limited vs. Cardinals

It appears Elijah Mitchell’s rib injury will force the 49ers to divide their backfield workload. Mitchell is expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium, but the 49ers are uncertain if he and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) will be able to finish the game, ESPN reported. Neither...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 9, 2021: Proven model says start Elijah Mitchell, sit Kyler Murray

Knowing advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key, and you can expect to see several members of the Miami Dolphins high in the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings. That's because Miami takes on the Houston Texans, a team that is giving up over 400 yards per game this season. That means players like running back Myles Gaskin and tight end Mike Gesicki could be among the top Week 9 Fantasy football picks. However, can you trust a player like Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who threw for just 205 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception last week against the Bills?
NFL
NBC Sports

Why Williams compared 49ers RB Mitchell to Peterson

Elijah Mitchell has been a pleasant surprise for the 49ers' running back room in 2021. Raheem Mostert and Trey Sermon were expected to be the bell cows for the 49ers' offense this season, but it instead has been Mitchell who has led the team in rushing through the first eight weeks.
NFL
Yardbarker

What Elijah Mitchell and Terrell Davis Have in Common

The 49ers may or may not have their franchise quarterback in the building, but they certainly have found their franchise running back. The 49ers traded three first-rounders and a third for the No. 3 pick in the draft, which they used on Trey Lance, who isn't their starter yet. He's on the slow track.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers activate RB Wilson for Week 9 with Mitchell ailing

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is in line to make a sooner-than-anticipated return to the 49ers. The 49ers on Saturday activated Wilson off the physically-unable-to-perform list in order to be available to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. Wilson's activation was among a number of roster moves,...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 10: Start Big Ben, sit Matt Ryan, beware Elijah Mitchell

I’m a fantasy manager just like you. I eat waffles just like you. I dream about three-legged zombie tigers chasing me, just like you. And just like you, I rack my brain over difficult fantasy football start/sit decisions. Heading into Week 10’s Sunday/Monday slate, who are some borderline players I’m eyeballing, and where do they fall on the start/sit spectrum?
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers rookie Mitchell one of NFL's best at creating big plays

While Jimmy Garoppolo has been panned by 49ers fans over his struggles with producing big plays this season, rookie running back Elijah Mitchell has been among the NFL's most efficient producers of runs of at least 10 yards or more. Mitchell has 89 carries for 469 yards on the season,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy