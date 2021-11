The Seahawks will have two of three large, missing pieces to Shane Waldron’s offense back in Green Bay. Russell Wilson will start at quarterback for the first time since he tore a tendon, dislocated and fractured two bones in the middle finger on his passing hand Oct. 7. He’s missed the last three games. Those have been the first three starts he’s missed in his 10-year career. Seattle (3-5) lost two of those games, and the game against the Rams, after Wilson got hurt in the third quarter.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO