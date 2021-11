NFL Week 10 - A lot of fantasy managers were starting Lions running back D'Andre Swift this weekend, and they were probably quite happy with his 133 yards from scrimmage in Detroit's tie against Pittsburgh. Our numbers see things differently, however, and while Swift got a lot of touches against the Steelers, he didn't actually move the ball very efficiently. As a result, despite finishing among the top five running backs in yards from scrimmage this week, he's in last place at the position in our rankings.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO