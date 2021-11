Lamb was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report due to an ankle injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. A 2020 first-round pick, Lamb has avoided practice limitations to this point in his career, and the fact he took part in some capacity at what the Cowboys called a "scaled-back" session bodes well for his chances to be available Sunday versus the Broncos. Still, his status will be one to watch as the week goes on along with Dak Prescott (calf) and Amari Cooper (hamstring), who also were limited Wednesday.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO