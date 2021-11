One of the most sought-after features in new cars will be hard to come by at General Motors. The automaker confirmed with Roadshow on Monday it will not offer heated and ventilated seats, nor heated steering wheels, on a number of Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac and GMC vehicles due to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. The changes affect 2022 model year vehicles. Automotive News first reported the changes this past weekend. Although it seems like a minor inconvenience, heated seats, especially, are one of the most popular options for new car buyers.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO