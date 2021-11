I’m going to come right out and say it, Alexis Lafrenière is not ready to play on the team’s top two lines. No, it’s not because he isn’t good enough. Matter of fact, at least to these eyes, he might be deferring way too often to players like Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. As a result it appears to be diminishing his own game.

NHL ・ 17 DAYS AGO