Sabres' Craig Anderson: Still out Friday

Hayes (thumb) is out Friday against Brooklyn, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. After testing out his sprained thumb during pregame warmups, Hayes won't be able to give it a go. It'll be his first missed game of the season, as Hayes has started each of the Pistons' first eight contests. Cory Joseph will presumably slide into the starting five with Hayes out.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO