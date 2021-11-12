Sabres' Craig Anderson: Still out Friday

This loss hurts and there’s no excuse for it. The Red Wings had lost four straight games and were on the ropes down 3-1 with 6:30 minutes left. That game has to be gotten into the garage 10 out of 10 times.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The puck left Rasmus Asplund’s stick on a one-timer and went wide of the net. Moments later, Tage Thompson carried the puck toward Washington Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek and directed another shot that glided toward the corner. A tying goal seemed near for the Buffalo Sabres, an...
The Buffalo Sabres’ winless streak reached its fifth game on Monday night, as the blue and gold were defeated by the Washington Capitals by a final score of 5-3 at Capital One Arena. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
It’s a big weekend for the Buffalo Sabres, as the high-flying Edmonton Oilers come to town on Friday, followed by a visit from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Paul Hamilton has his game preview of Friday’s matchup with the Oilers:
Robert Hagg must have thought the puck wouldn’t make it to the other side of the net. The Buffalo Sabres defenseman seemed to cut off any passing lane when he dropped to one knee and held the shaft of his stick flush to the ice. This was Connor McDavid, though....
With Toronto up 3-1, Pysyk worked hard to cause a turnover to Skinner who was in support right behind him, Skinner curled and found a wide open Thompson for a one-timer that was a bomb. Both Thompson and Skinner are on 29-goal paces.
BUFFALO – There were at least three points in Saturday’s 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs – the fluky first-period score and two-goal deficits in the second and third – the Sabres would’ve never recovered from in the not-so-distant past. Each time, the Sabres roared back, tying it. When...
Sabres head coach Don Granato joined the “Howard and Jeremy Show” on Tuesday as his team looks to bounce back from a Saturday loss to the Maple Leafs when his team takes on the Penguins on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Here’s some of what he had to say:
Center Casey Mittelstadt is the closest of the four injured Sabres to returning to game action, coach Don Granato said. Mittelstadt, 22, has missed the last 13 contests recovering from an upper-body injury he suffered Oct. 14, opening night. “With Mittsy, it’s still progressing, which is good news,” Granato said...
PITTSBURGH – The chant erupted inside PPG Paints Arena when Dustin Tokarski made his first of many bail-out saves Tuesday night, “Let’s Go Pens!”. Over and over, the announced crowd of 16,366 repeated those three words that have spelled doom for so many opponents during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ run of success with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The roar grew louder in the third period, drowning out coaches’ instructions on the Buffalo Sabres’ bench.
Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle each scored twice in the Boston Bruins’$2 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. More important than four goals from Charlies, though, was the fact that it was four goals from players outside the top line.
That was a fun game at San Jose. Even if you were tempted to give in and doze a little during Thursday’s late-night action, the Blues roused you with a 5-3 victory. After a good night’s sleep, I’m Rolling Four Lines …. FIRST LINE. Craig Berube On Tour: There’s been...
Karlsson remains in COVID-19 protocols and is unlikely to play Saturday in New Jersey, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Karlsson is one of seven Sharks in COVID-19 protocols. Of course, there's always the possibility that he could be awaiting the results of consecutive negative tests, but it's probably safe to say Karlsson won't play Saturday.
Hayes (thumb) is out Friday against Brooklyn, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. After testing out his sprained thumb during pregame warmups, Hayes won't be able to give it a go. It'll be his first missed game of the season, as Hayes has started each of the Pistons' first eight contests. Cory Joseph will presumably slide into the starting five with Hayes out.
Rust (lower body) will not be available for Thursday's tilt with the Flyers. Rust returned to practice over the weekend, but he's not quite ready for game action. The 29-year-old has now missed the last seven games. His next chance to suit up will be Saturday against Minnesota.
Rittich (not injury related) remains out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Oilers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Rittich continues to practice, but he is not yet ready to return from a stint in the COVID-19 protocols. The goalie's next chance to play is Friday versus the Canucks, although he could return as backup to Juuse Saros.
Per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550, Olofsson (undisclosed) didn't participate in morning skate, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Kraken. Olofsson will miss a second straight contest Thursday. The 26-year-old winger is still considered day-to-day with his undisclosed issue, so he could...
Smith (leg) is not available for Friday's game against the Rangers, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports. Friday will be Smith's seventh straight missed game since injuring his leg last month. The Oilers believe he's close to returning, so he'll be considered questionable for Tuesday's game in Detroit until another update is available.
McCann (COVID-19 protocols) won't play Thursday versus the Sabres, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports. McCann will miss a third straight game. The 25-year-old will need to clear protocols by returning two consecutive negative tests before he can have a chance to get back in the lineup.
