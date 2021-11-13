CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, MI

A ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Is in the Works at Paramount Plus

By Matt Singer
Cars 108
Cars 108
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The #2 movie of 1987 — bigger than Beverly Hills Cop II, The Untouchables, Lethal Weapon, Dirty Dancing, and Predator — was Fatal Attraction, an erotic thriller about a woman (Glenn Close) who becomes obsessed with a married man (Michael Douglas) after he breaks off their brief affair. The movie, which...

wcrz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
Variety

Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
MOVIES
Variety

Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With ‘Bruised’: ‘She Was Scared For Me’

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
MOVIES
Variety

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to Star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, MI
digitalspy.com

Emily in Paris star joins Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s new movie

Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo is set to star in a big upcoming movie alongside some huge names. He's joined the cast of the comedy Ticket To Paradise, according to Deadline, which also stars The Normal Heart's Julia Roberts, The Midnight Sky's George Clooney and Dear Evan Hansen star Kaitlyn Dever. Can you say A List!?
MOVIES
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pays Tribute To Longtime Audience Liaison Harriet Margulies

NCIS paid tribute Monday night to the CBS show’s longtime audience liaison Harriet Margulies, who died October 30 in Northridge after suffering a stroke. She was 94. The show honored Margulies with an “In Memoriam” tribute card at the end of Monday night’s episode. Born in Brooklyn, Margulies began her career as a publicist in New York City and later in Los Angeles. She became a production assistant for Universal Television in the 1970’s, where she worked on shows such as Kojak, Magnum P.I. and Quantum Leap. In the 1990’s she began work as an audience liaison for JAG and later NCIS where she connected fans all over the world to the CBS/Belisarius productions. In addition to her work in production, Margulies wrote an episode of Kojak in 1977 and made several on-screen, cameo appearances on Quantum Leap, JAG and NCIS. In an episode of Scene of the Crime, she appeared as a look-a-like Elizabeth Taylor, whom she resembled in her younger years. NCIS honored her last night for her 19 years of service on the program with a tribute card that read “In Memory Of Our Friend And Colleague Harriet Margulies. We Will Miss You.”
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

“Star Trek: Prodigy” has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus. Series executive producer Heather Kadin had previously said the show would return for a second season, but it had not been officially confirmed until now. The renewal news comes after the show has aired only three episodes, including the two-part series premiere. New episodes of the first half of Season 1 will continue to roll out weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The remaining five episodes of the first half will resume airing weekly on Thursday, Jan. 6. The remaining 10 episodes of Season 1 will air later in 2022...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hit Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix Just Weeks After Reaching No. 1

Just weeks after joining Netflix and hitting the top of the U.S. movie charts, the 2012 thriller Safe House is leaving the platform. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Red Notice actor Ryan Reynolds. Monday, Nov. 15 was the last day to watch the movie on the streamer. The movie will be moving over to NBCUniversal's Peacock platform on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzy Caplan
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Michael Douglas
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES
CNET

Why Yellowstone, Paramount's biggest show, doesn't stream on Paramount Plus

Yellowstone, the cowboy-drama hit on Paramount Network, returns Sunday. Its fourth-season premiere will reveal who survived last year's cliff-hanger finale -- an episode that drew in the biggest audience of any scripted TV show on cable in 2020. For people aiming to catch up on past seasons or stay on top of new episodes as they hit, streaming service Paramount Plus would seem like the natural place to turn. But counterintuitively, the one TV show most associated with the Paramount name is nowhere to be found on Paramount Plus.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Television Series#Academy Awards#Fatal Attraction#Untouchables#The Fatal Attraction Tv
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina Hall Teams With Robert De Niro for ‘Midnight Run’ Sequel

Regina Hall is set to star in a sequel to Midnight Run, with original star Robert De Niro attached to produce. Midnight Run came out in 1988 and starred De Niro as a bounty hunter who is tasked with tracking down a former mob accountant, played by the late Charles Grodin. The buddy comedy sees the duo traveling cross-country trying to evade both the FBI and the mob. Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Aeysha Carr is penning the movie, which is set up at Universal. Story details on the sequel are being kept under wraps. Universal had been trying to get a sequel or remake of...
MOVIES
Popculture

Hit Taylor Sheridan Series Leaving Paramount Network

A fan-favorite series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is leaving Paramount Network. The Last Cowboy, an unscripted documentary-competition series, is moving from Paramount Network to CMT for its second season, it was confirmed in late October. Produced for CMT by Truly Original, The Last Cowboy Season 2 is set to premiere on the network on Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Can Halle Berry Be the First Woman to Direct Herself to an Acting Nomination for ‘Bruised’?

Halle Berry, the sole Black woman to win the best actress Oscar in 93 years, has unveiled her directorial debut film “Bruised” at the AFI Film Festival, showcasing a commitment and skill that only the very best actors in the world can harness. Written by debut screenwriter Michelle Rosenfarb, “Bruised” tells the story of Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter that seeks redemption once the son that she abandoned reenters her life. In probably her most challenging and authoritative work as an actress since “Monster’s Ball” (2001), Berry shows that at 55 years old, she still harnesses the talent and enthusiasm to...
MOVIES
Variety

Regina King, David E. Kelley Team for Netflix Limited Series ‘A Man in Full’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Regina King and David E. Kelley are teaming to adapt the Tom Wolfe novel “A Man in Full” as a Netflix limited series, Variety has learned exclusively. The drama project has received a straight-to-series order at the streamer, with Netflix ordering six one-hour episodes. In the series, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Kelley will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “A Man in Full.” King will direct the first three episodes in addition to serving as...
TV SERIES
Washington Post

What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ on Paramount Plus

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney Plus) Lahela is hired as a medic on Walter’s surf tour, which is in Australia; the chief of staff is announced. The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) The final four Group A singers perform in the semifinals and two are eliminated; guest panelist is Will.i.am. Survivor (CBS at 8) The...
TV SERIES
Variety

Frances McDormand Could Be the First Person Nominated for Best Picture and Acting Oscars Consecutively

A24 and Apple Original Films play double duty on the William Shakespeare adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” from Joel Coen. With A24’s awards website launching, their entire roster is listed for industry guilds and voters to consider this awards season. The studio that brought Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” to a best picture win and made Yuh-Jung Youn the second Asian woman to win an acting Oscar last year with “Minari” has another potentially historic event on the awards horizon. At last year’s 93rd Oscar ceremony, Frances McDormand became the first woman to be nominated for acting and producing in the same...
MOVIES
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy