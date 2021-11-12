CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: OSHA’s COVID Vaccination Emergency Standard and its Court Battle

By Larry Stewart
ForConstructionPros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article10. Three Ways Contractors Can Support Veterans Looking to Work in Construction. Construction can be a strong match for people transitioning from military to civilian life. 9. How One Concrete Contractor Reduced Rejected Concrete Loads by 75%. Central Concrete wanted to measure slump and temperature as concrete batches move...

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
SMALL BUSINESS
Lack of Skilled Construction Labor is a Real Threat to Housing Supply and Affordability

With growth in housing a significant factor driving other aspects of urban development, the inability to meet demand in residential construction activity can have a trickle-down impact on overall construction activity. Unfortunately, a recent report by the Home Builders Institute (HBI), based on research by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Economics Group, shows the lack of skilled construction labor has become a key limiting factor for improving both housing inventory and affordability.
CONSTRUCTION
Major onion recall expands yet again: Another two brands to check

This year’s big onion recall has expanded once again, this time with one new recall and an update to an existing recall. The two new advisories come from Alsum Farms & Produce Inc. and Potandon Produce LLC. As with the several other onion recalls and updates published in recent months, the reason for these latest notifications is potential contamination with Salmonella.
AGRICULTURE
'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH
2 On Your Side: Dozens Of Families Lose Their Belongings After Hiring Unlicensed Moving Company

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A moving company not licensed to operate in California is now under criminal investigation after dozens of customers hired the company to take their belongings cross-country, only to find out their items may be in storage and could be auctioned off. What was supposed to be a new chapter in their lives turned into a never-ending nightmare for families who lost furniture, clothing and sentimental belongings that can never be replaced. In April, Maribel Moses and her boyfriend were looking for a moving company to relocate them from Los Angeles to Vermont, where Moses was starting law school. “Throughout...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?

(CBS Baltimore) — The supply chain is made up of the many steps that brings a product to a customer. But right now the chain seems to be broken, or at least crimped in places. Store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. When the supply chain will return to normal is anyone’s guess. And the economy is paying the price. The supply chain for any given company can start with suppliers of raw materials and other inputs. Once a product...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Using Data to Make Better Decisions

Brad Humphrey and the Caterpillar experts discuss how using data on the construction site is saving contractors money by allowing workers to be more efficient, and through improved equipment maintenance. Data can also help save money on the job by measuring and analyzing costs, including the cost of equipment idle...
ECONOMY
Port Authority Working On Improvements To South Hills Junction

By: KDKA-TV’s Royce Jones and Briana Smith PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With more people heading back to work, roads, buses and the T are filling up again. To better serve commuters, the Port Authority wants to redo the South Hills Junction, and they have several ideas. The Port Authority says some areas could be developed in a number of different ways, working with developers to possibly turn them into townhouses or other residential buildings. They’ll also talk with developers about various commercial businesses, and it could be a source of income for the Port Authority. WATCH: KDKA’s Briana Smith reports As for the station itself, they’re talking about combining the light rail and bus platforms into one to provide easier access. They want to add a walking trail connection and a new ADA ramp. They’d like to add a pedestrian bridge, new railings, lighting and seating, a new open plaza and new sidewalks and bike lanes. The Port Authority also wants the public’s input on the final concept. They’ll work with developers who would lease the property, but it may be years before actual development occurs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ECONOMY
Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY

