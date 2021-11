CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire's attorney general is challenging the Biden administration's new COVID-19 vaccine rules. New Hampshire is one of 11 states to join the lawsuit against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a Jan. 4 deadline for private employers of 100 people or more to require its workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or, for some industries, agree to a weekly testing program.

