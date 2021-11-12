Nymox: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Today's video focuses on Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) and its recent earnings report, released Nov. 16, before the market opened. Here are some highlights from the video. Sea Limited reported revenue of $2.7 billion, up 121.8% year-over-year (YOY) and 17.4% quarter-over-quarter. The growth was due to its e-commerce revenue of $1.5 billion, up 134% YOY, and its digital entertainment bookings of $1.2 billion, up 29% YOY.
Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) fell by as much as 14.4% in premarket trading Wednesday morning. The biotech's shares are sliding today in response to Roche's (OTC:RHHBY) decision to terminate its involvement in the development of the oral COVID-19 therapy known as AT-527. Atea Pharmaceuticals will reportedly regain full commercial...
An interesting discussion between Fool.com contributor Chris MacDonald and The Motley Fool's Eric Bleeker on what the future may hold for Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) following the company's recent earnings report took place on "The Crypto Show" on Backstage Pass on Nov. 10. Eric Bleeker: Now, let's look at Coinbase's earnings. Now,...
