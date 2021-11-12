Nymox: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Today's video focuses on Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) and its recent earnings report, released Nov. 16, before the market opened. Here are some highlights from the video. Sea Limited reported revenue of $2.7 billion, up 121.8% year-over-year (YOY) and 17.4% quarter-over-quarter. The growth was due to its e-commerce revenue of $1.5 billion, up 134% YOY, and its digital entertainment bookings of $1.2 billion, up 29% YOY.

STOCKS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO