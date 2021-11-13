CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Johnson Joins Skydance Television

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Industry veteran Peter Johnson has joined Skydance as a television executive reporting to Skydance Television President Bill Bost.

Johnson previously did a two-year stint as President of Television Development at MRC. Before that, Johnson served as EVP scripted at Legendary TV for four years. There, he oversaw such series as Colony for USA, Love for Netflix, Lost in Space for Netflix and Looming Tower for Hulu. Prior to that he spent nine years at McG’s Wonderland Sound & Vision, serving as President of Television & Digital Media and Executive Producer of content, shepherding such shows as Supernatural, Nikita, Chuck, Human Target and The OC.

Johnson began his career at Fox Broadcasting where he started in research before switching to development and rising to SVP of Drama Development for the network, developing such series as House, 24, Prison Break, Boston Public and Ally McBeal .

Skydance’s current TV series include Grace and Frankie at Netflix, Foundation at Apple TV+, Jack Ryan and the upcoming Jack Reacher at Amazon.

