CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by ExxonMobil — COP26 negotiations stretch into the weekend

By Rachel Frazin
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

Today we’re looking at COP26’s new draft and continuation into the weekend, as well as a lawsuit from residents of Benton Harbor, Mich., over lead contamination.

For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Write to us with tips: rfrazin@thehill.com and zbudryk@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter: @RachelFrazin and @BudrykZack.

Let’s jump in.

Climate deal appears elusive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnktH_0cvEgUIy00

COP26 might just kill your weekend brunch plans, as the global climate summit is now expected to stretch at least through Saturday.

The latest draft of the summit agreement is expected to be released at about 8 a.m. local time, or about 3 a.m. Eastern, with additional meetings taking place during the day.

But we have some new text today! The latest iteration of an agreement at the global climate summit has watered down its call for countries to phase out coal and fossil fuel subsidies.

While a previous draft released early Thursday morning called upon countries to "accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels," the new one says they should accelerate the phaseout of "unabated" coal power and "inefficient" subsidies for fossil fuel.

Your point? These qualifiers still leave space for the continued use of coal power when it uses technology to capture its emissions and for some government subsidies for fossil fuels to remain in place.

If the current draft is adopted, this agreement would still be the first out of a global climate summit to mention fossil fuels at all, but the call is weaker than in the previous draft.

This section also adds a mention of clean energy, calling for "rapidly scaling up clean power generation.

And the fossil provision got a shout out from U.S. climate envoy John Kerry . “The decisive decade and phasing out unabated coal and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies must stay. That language must stay,” Kerry said.

Meanwhile, some outstanding issues remain...

Developing countries are still pushing for a funding mechanism that would essentially pay reparations for the loss and damage they have suffered from climate change.

"The G-77 and China are deeply disappointed that our proposal of establishment of the Glasgow loss and damage facility has not been reflected in the revised cover decision," said a delegate from Guinea on Friday, speaking on behalf of a group of developing countries.

And funding at large to help countries adapt to climate change and to limit their own emissions was also a hot topic.

"We must deliver a strong message of our collective resolve for accelerated mitigation and adaptation actions to combat climate change in this decade,” Indian negotiator Richa Sharma said during the session. “This resolve will have far greater credibility if also accompanied by an equally strong resolve of developed country parties to mobilize and provide enhanced climate finance to developing countries by developed country parties."

Countries also appeared to still be figuring out the rules for carbon credit markets — in which countries and other parties can pay for climate cooling activities to offset their own emissions — under the Paris Agreement.

Read more about the summit’s continuation here and about today’s draft text here.

A MESSAGE FROM EXXONMOBIL

Here’s how we’re supporting the Global Methane Pledge

ExxonMobil supports reducing methane emissions by 30% by the year 2030, in line with the Global Methane Pledge. We are working to reduce methane emissions, and encourage others in and out of our industry to join. Learn more.

Officials sued over 'toxic lead emergency'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koPcC_0cvEgUIy00

Residents of a predominantly Black Michigan city have sued the state over allegations of lead contamination in their drinking water.

The lawsuit comes the same week as the announcement of a major settlement over the contamination of the city of Flint.

In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday, 16 residents of the city of Benton Harbor allege both city and state officials did not properly notify residents of lead contamination in service pipes dating back to at least 2018.

"[T]he state, its agencies, directors, the city of Benton Harbor, its mayor, and city managers and water plant manager treated the evidence that the water running through lead service lines in the city of Benton Harbor was poisoned with high levels of lead with deliberate indifference,” the complaint says.

The residents, it adds, "since at least 2018, were and continue to be, exposed to highly dangerous lead poisoning conditions caused by, and with deliberate indifference, prolonged by Defendants’ action to engage in a coverup and not warn the community that its drinking water supplied by Defendant City of Benton Harbor’s public water system had extreme lead toxicity.”

“Defendants, all of them, have not remediated these dangers or harms, notwithstanding their knowledge, since 2018, that the amount of lead in the water was increasing with each testing period from 2018 to 2021,” the complaint reads.

Read more about the lawsuit here.

ON TAP NEXT WEEK:

On Monday

On Tuesday

  • The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will vote on the nominations of Laura Daniel-Davis to be Interior’s assistant secretary for land and minerals management and Sara Bronin chair Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.
  • The Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee will also hold a hearing on energy price trends
  • The House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on national security implications of climate change in the arctic
  • The House Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing called “Plugging in Public Lands: Transmission Infrastructure for Renewable Energy.”

On Wednesday

  • The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will hold a hearing on the nomination of Martha Williams to lead the Fish and Wildlife Service
  • The House Science, Space and Technology Committee will hold a hearing on nuclear fusion energy research

On Thursday

The Select Climate Crisis committee will hold a hearing titled “Tribal Voices, Tribal Wisdom: Strategies for the Climate Crisis”

A MESSAGE FROM EXXONMOBIL

WHAT WE’RE READING

ICYMI

And finally, something offbeat and off-beat: Fox news.

That’s it for today, thanks for reading. Check out The Hill’s energy & environment page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you Monday.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Montanan

Senate urges America to use more fossil fuels as energy prices soar

 Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy—including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin […] The post Senate urges America to use more fossil fuels as energy prices soar appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy — including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman […] The post U.S. senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
TheConversationAU

Stemming methane leaks from oil fields, pipelines and landfills could help us slow global warming quickly

Climate change is happening, and it’s mostly due to human activities that change the composition of the atmosphere, which in turn interferes with the natural flow of energy through the climate system. Two greenhouse gases contribute most to this problem: carbon dioxide and methane. The result is global heating. The repercussions of rising temperatures include heavier rains, stronger storms, more intense droughts, heatwaves and wildfires. Methane, which is more potent than carbon dioxide but has a shorter lifespan, reached record levels in the atmosphere last year, at about 2.5 times above those during the pre-industrial era. Reducing methane emissions...
rigzone.com

Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback

Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market. Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market and there may even be a surplus from early next year, adding to the chorus of other OPEC+ members to push back against calls from the U.S. to raise output faster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Energy Resources#Renewable Energy#Flint Water#Cop26#Twitter
Houston Chronicle

U.S. oil CEO tells Biden to focus on local production

The world’s biggest oil and gas companies and many OPEC+ energy ministers are meeting in Abu Dhabi this week for the Adipec conference -- one of the first major in-person events for the industry since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Country
China
birminghamnews.net

Will oil ever become truly worthless

The global energy transition has highlighted the decreasing relevance of fossil fuels, but what will happen to the jobs and economies that are dependent on oil and gas?. Could fossil fuels and Big Oil actually become 'worthless' within the next few decades, and what would this mean for the global economy? New research suggests as many as half of the world's fossil fuel assets could become worthless by 2036 if the green energy transition goes ahead at the pace projected coming out of COP26.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

14 million tonnes a day show why China and India won’t quit coal

There’s a reason India and China defended coal’s future at the Glasgow climate summit: no nations have added more coal-fired power-plant capacity in the past decade than these two major emitters. China and India are currently mining a combined 14 million tons a day of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Coal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
krcrtv.com

New clean energy source could make power shutoffs a thing of the past, according to pros

CHICO, Calif. — A new energy source is in town, both in the Northstate and the United States. Tim Pitts, owner of Butte County's Pride Electric, presented the Sirius Capacitor Module at Saturday's Building and Fire Safety on the Ridge Expo in Paradise. Already seen around the world, a seller's license for the module has recently been secured in the US. Pitts says the energy source has a wide range of charging abilities, from powering a whole house to charging an electric car in just two minutes.
PARADISE, CA
Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
U.S. POLITICS
SFGate

Meet the Solivus Arc, the Future of Home Solar

It’s no secret that renewable energy is the way of the future. Energy produced by wind and solar has already surpassed coal, and there are no signs of slowing. As the need to preserve our resources and protect our environment heightens, solar is expected to produce 20% of all electricity by 2030, driving $345 billion into the U.S economy and offsetting 35% of all electricity sector emissions, according to Forbes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

U.S. agrees to end fossil fuel financing abroad

This story was updated at 10:40 a.m. EDT. The United States committed today with other countries to stop financing fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of next year, in a seismic shift that could stem the construction of natural gas and oil facilities in lower-income nations. The pledge, announced...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

The Hill

387K+
Followers
46K+
Post
282M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy