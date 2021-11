PITTSBURGH — The United States and the European Union have successfully negotiated an agreement regarding section 232 trade tariffs on imported aluminum and steel. The tariffs, which were put in place by former U.S. President Donald Trump, imposed a 25% import tax on steel and a 10% important tax on aluminum. Following the inaugural meeting of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council in Pittsburgh, local steel leaders were sounding the alarm due to fears that the tariffs would be negotiated away. Luckily for steel and aluminum manufacturers in the region, the tariffs have not been fully lifted.

