Reny's..."a Maine Adventure" is currently on the look out for another location to open it's 18th store in Maine. According to a report by Mainebiz, Reny's is focusing in on somewhere in central Maine. Although they haven't disclosed exactly where yet, it will most likely be in one of the newly vacated shopping plaza locations. They did say that they a pretty certain they will open the new store this year so if that is the plan, we should know the location very soon.

5 DAYS AGO