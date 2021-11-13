CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

POLL RESULTS: Who Makes The Best Bangor Area Sweet Treats

By Kid
Z107.3
Z107.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So many choices, but there can be only one winner!. National Vanilla Cupcake Day was on Wednesday, so we decided to ask, “Who makes the best sweet...

z1073.com

Comments / 0

Related
Z107.3

Home Brewing Couple in Lewiston Wins 80K to Open a New Brewery

A couple dabbling in making their beer will now enter the crowded field of small-batch breweries in Maine. According to Mainebiz, Rusty Bus Brewing Co. won a competition called, JumpstartME that tries to attract new businesses to Lewiston’s Downtown Business District. Peter and Nichole Ouellette own Rusty Bus and are very excited. One of the biggest donations to the prize package is free rent for a year at 120 Lisbon Street! Donated by the newly elected Mayor Carl Sheline!
LEWISTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor, ME
Food & Drinks
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
Bangor, ME
Restaurants
Bangor, ME
Lifestyle
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Z107.3

Welcome To Maine Salutes ‘Sunday Funday’ & Pit Parties

A cold beer, and the Patriots game on a chilly Maine Sunday? Count us in!. The Sunday Funday experience has become a weekly ritual around these parts during the NFL season. People either get together with friends at their favorite sports bar, or they just chill at home in a chair eating and drinking, until they fall into a football coma.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Battle Of The Iconic Sodas: Maine’s Own Moxie vs. White Birch Beer

Did you know that the state of Pennsylvania has a soda that is famous as Maine’s polarizing treat, Moxie?. Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer is a brand of soft drink that is sweetened with sugar and high-fructose corn syrup. The flavor of birch beer is earthy, spiced and sweet, like root beer, but has a creamy taste, followed up by a distinct minty, wintergreen finish that turns out to be a surprise much like our beloved Moxie.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

There Will Be a Christmas Haunted House At Maineiac Manor

How does a haunted house for Christmas sound? Sounds like spooky fun to us!. Maineiac Manor located in the Bangor Mall had such a good time scaring the hell out of people up on Halloween, they have decided that they are coming back again for the holidays. After terrifying you with Krampus a year ago in 2020, another creepy Christmas-themed haunted house is coming your way next month.
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Sweet Spot#Food Drink#French#Queen City Cinema Club#The Whole Grain Bake Shop#Bakery Bangor#Bangor Hermon#Bangin Whoopie Bangor
Z107.3

Here Are The Chances Of A White Christmas In Bangor

We did some digging. No, not in the snow, but in the weather stats for Bangor. So, what are the chances of a white Christmas here in Bangor? Will there be enough of the white stuff up there on the roof for Santa and his reindeer to land that big old sleigh that's loaded with toys for all the good boys and girls in the area?
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Mariah Carey Emerges From the Sea for McDonald’s Holiday Collab

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is for you to try her new Mariah Menu at McDonald's. Everyone has their favorite menu items at McDonald's, including Mariah Carey — and now she and the fast food giant are teaming up to spread some tasty holiday cheer. According to Just Jared, the icon's favorite items on the menu include the Big Mac, classic cheeseburger, soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and the signature warm apple pie.
CELEBRITIES
Z107.3

Want A Sneaky Way To Ask For Christmas Presents? Here’s The Deal

The holidays are here. It's time to start the present train. I feel like every single year, especially since really living in adulthood, the holidays come around faster and faster. Like, one minute it's July, and the next minute, it's December. Inevitably, family members all start coming out of the woodwork, asking me what I want for Christmas.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy