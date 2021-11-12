CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

LIVE! Illinois hosts Arkansas State with Bosmans-Verdonk’s family eager to see him play for first time

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izHh7_0cvEfPvY00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier will both make their season debuts Friday night against Arkansas State. The Illini guards missed the season opener Tuesday night with injuries, Curbelo in concussion protocol, Frazier recovering from a hurt shoulder. Meanwhile Austin Hutcherson has a bruised tailbone, he’s not expected to suit up against the Red Wolves. Juggling a roster full of unknowns is a concern for fifth year head coach Brad Underwood, who also won’t have Kofi Cockburn against Arkansas State. He’s serving the second of a three game NCAA suspension for selling his team issued gear over the summer.

“It’s a give and take because there are some parts of me that are uncomfortable because you want to live your life in that rut, you want to know exactly what you’ve got everyday, you want to know how you get better and we don’t have a lot of those pieces,” Underwood said. “We’ve got to find ways to win, we’re learning a lot and I like what we’re learning but you’ve got to find a comfort zone at some point.”

The Illini (1-0) got a big boost off the bench from Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk in the team’s 71-47 win over Jackson State Tuesday night. The redshirt sophomore had a game and career high 10 rebounds, to go along with five points and three assists in 21 minutes. The Belgian’s family is in town, eager to see him take the court for the first time. They visited Champaign two years ago but the 6-foot-8 forward didn’t get in the game.

“Super excited, it means the world, especially for them,” Bosmans-Verdonk said. “It’s been a long, long road. Long history of injuries, and with that comes I’m here chasing my dream and they just got to miss me. I’m hoping to get in, play well tomorrow so they get to see what it’s like.”

Illinois and Arkansas State tip-off at 8 p.m. in a game that is only on Big Ten Network Plus, meaning a subscription is needed to view the online only stream.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Illini look to clean up turnovers

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It is not the ending Illinois would have wanted in Milwaukee, but the Illini need to pick up the pieces Tuesday after their meltdown against Marquette. The Illini scored just one point in the final five and a half minutes of the game, en route to a 67-66 loss. The team had […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Three Central baseball players sign

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Three Central baseball seniors signed to play at the next level on Tuesday. Jake Munroe signed to play with John A. Logan College in Carterville, Carter Hall signed with Morton, and Will O’Gorman signed with Parkland in Champaign. The three are the only Seniors on the Maroons this season to play all […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Austin, AR
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Basketball
Champaign, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Illinois State
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Arkansas State
WCIA

WATCH: Bret Bielema talks positive COVID test

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Listen to Bret Bielema’s whole press conference with media addressing his positive COVID-19 test. Bielema will miss Saturday’s game at Iowa, and assistant head coach George McDonald will be the acting head coach. Bielema described his symptoms as mild. He will be involved with the team’s gameplanning digitally but will be required […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Grandison leading the way: “I’ve always had the abilities that I have”

(WCIA) — Illinois forward Jacob Grandison is finding his role, and it’s bigger than most expected. With four guys missing from the starting lineup in the season opener last week, Grandison scored a career-high 20 points. Through the first two games of the season, the former transfer has led the Illini with 17.5 points per […]
BASKETBALL
WCIA

Curbelo, Frazier return as Illinois routs Arkansas State

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It didn’t take long for Andre Curbelo’s presence to be felt on the court Friday night in his season debut. The Illini sophomore threw up an alley oop to Coleman Hawkins for the game’s first points. Then he threw a behind the back pass to Omar Payne for a layup for the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Frazier
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Brad Underwood
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Hawkin(s) the Spotlight

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 87 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson breakdown Illinois basketball 92-53 win over Arkansas State, fueled by Coleman Hawkins’ career game. The sophomore forward scored a game high 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to pace the Illini (2-0) to the blowout win, in the […]
BASKETBALL
WCIA

Unity onto semi-final, credits defense for success

TOLONO (WCIA) — Unity Football is onto the State semi-final after beating Williamsville 28-7 on Saturday, improving to 12-0 on the season. The offense is averaging 39 points per game this season, but the defense has earned a lot of credit for their success as well. Through three playoff games the Rockets have only given […]
TOLONO, IL
WCIA

PBL’s Ryder James signs with Missouri

PAXTON (WCIA) — Ryder James has had a week he’ll never forget. The Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior signed a National Letter of Intent to run at Missouri on Friday, just six days after winning the Class 1A state cross country championship. “It’s been a crazy week with everything that’s happened, signing with Missouri, winning state, I mean […]
MISSOURI STATE
WCIA

Sabers win 1A State Championship, Pleasant Plains runner-up in 2A

NORMAL (WCIA) — The pressure was on from the start for St. Thomas More. As soon as they were placed in the 1A class this season, the Sabers were pegged around the state as the favorite to win it all. The Sabers took care of business — bringing home the State Championship by beating Southeastern […]
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson State#Belgian
WCIA

WEB EXTRA: 1A State Semifinal extended highlights

(WCIA) — Watch extended highlights from St. Thomas More’s 1A State Semifinal win over Freeport (Aquin). The Sabers advanced to Saturday’s State Championship match, with a 3-set victory (19-25, 25-22, 25-18).
SPORTS
WCIA

St. Thomas More volleyball advances to state title match

NORMAL (WCIA) — Caroline Kerr and Anna McClure have been on this stage before. Three years ago they led St. Thomas More to a third place trophy as freshmen. Now everything is coming full circle for the seniors who will play for the Class 1A state championship after beating Freeport Aquin in three sets 19-25, […]
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

HS Scoreboard (11-03-21)

(WCIA) — Highlights and scores from high school football quarterfinal games on Saturday November 13th. Wins from Central A&M, Rochester, Sacred-Heart-Griffin, St. Teresa, and Unity all in the video above. CLASS 1A  (9) Central A&M 21, (5) Arcola 19 (2) Carrollton 28, (3) Athens 26  CLASS 2A  (1) St. Teresa 48, (4) Breese Mater Dei […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WCIA

WCIA

3K+
Followers
882
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy