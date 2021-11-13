‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Trying to Figure Out If Two Characters Are Officially a ‘Couple’

Okay, Yellowstone fans. We need your expertise on this one. Do you think that you would consider Colby and Teeter an official couple?

It goes without saying that a romance has been brewing between Colby and Teeter on Yellowstone for a long time now. If you are a passionate fan of the show like we are here at Outsider, then you know exactly what we are talking about.

For those who are new, though, Colby is a character on Yellowstone played by actor Denim Richards. He is a rach hand working at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch run by John Dutton. Meanwhile, Teeter is a character played by actress Jennifer Landon. She is a Texan ranch hand that works on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch as well. She is just as tough as all of the guys, and she can spit, cuss up a storm, and fight just like any of them.

Ever since she has entered the bunkhouse, Teeter has had her eyes on the hard-working and good-natured Colby. The relationship between the two characters has definitely been unconventional, to say the least. But with that said, they have shared plenty of intimate moments that made the hearts of Yellowstone fans flutter everywhere.

That has some fans on Reddit wondering if it’s time to consider the two an official couple. A user by the name of u/AnnaNonna took to the popular forum on Thursday evening to ask the following question: “Are Colby and Teeter a Couple?”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Respond to Question on Reddit

Yellowstone fans are some of the most original people out there. Fans on Reddit believe that Colby and Teeter are official, and if they aren’t, that they should be.

“Thought so but she seemed pretty locked into Travis last episode,” one fan replied on Reddit.

“They are trying to show that she’s not one dimensional,” another user pointed out. “She has the heart of a lion and I love the way she interacts with Colby. I’d ship them.”

For those out there who don’t know, “ship them” is a shortcut term for a relationship.

“If they aren’t they will be,” a third person said. “In the first two episodes of Season 4, it didn’t show them doing anything together. Maybe they are keeping it low key. But I think there is definitely something between them still.”

You can catch Colby and Teeter in action on Yellowstone on Paramount Network. There are currently three full seasons available for you to binge-watch. And Season 4 of the hit show just premiered earlier this month. The newest episode of Season 4 will air on Sunday night, November 14.

In the meantime, make sure to follow us right here on Outsider for all of the latest Yellowstone content.