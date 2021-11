CASPIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. employees in our armed services were honored by their employer this Veterans Day. Some active members in our country’s armed forces still have full-time jobs, and for members of the National Guard and Reserve, there is no telling when they’ll get the call to action. “Our service members sacrifice a lot to leave their family once a month and two weeks a year,” Adam Valeski, soldier and family readiness specialist, Michigan National Guard, says.

CASPIAN, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO