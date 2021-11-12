CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nail guns sold at Walmart recalled, could ‘involuntarily discharge a nail’

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Nearly 16,000 nail guns sold exclusively at Walmart are being recalled due to the risk that their contact sensors could malfunction and “involuntarily discharge a nail,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In a notice published Wednesday by the agency, officials said the recalled Hart 18-Gauge 2″ Brad Nailers pose “a risk of serious injury to the user or bystanders.” Officials noted that as of Wednesday, no injuries or incidents have been reported connected to the recall.

The affected nail guns were sold at Walmart retail stores across the U.S. and online from April through September. About 15,700 of them were sold for between $130 and $160.

The nail guns under recall were described as white, blue and black hand-held tools with the name “Hart” written in white type on a black background on the side, and “18ga Brad Nailer” written on the nail tray or the magazine where the nails are loaded, in white type on a blue background. Their model numbers can be found on the side of their nail trays, and the model numbers under recall are PNR01, HPNR01B, HPNR01B-SK and HPNR01BNCA.

Consumers who have the products were advised to immediately stop using them. They can be returned for a full refund at any Walmart store. Customers can also return the items for free by calling 800-776-5191 and scheduling a pickup from their homes.

Jacksonville, FL
WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

