Olivia Munn Sued By a Worker's Family For Wrongful Death; What Happened? [DETAILS]

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late October 2021, starting with this duo… On Oct. 23 — amid rampant speculation that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn, who are expecting a child together, quietly called it quits — Us Weekly reported that, according to a source, the duo, who've only been an item for a few months, are facing "uncertainty" in their relationship. "This has been an imperfect relationship from the start," said the source. "Even though Olivia's going to be a wonderful mother and has great support behind her, Olivia's friends just don't see these two being a couple in a year's time. The insider went on to say that friends believe the actress and the comedian will "make great parents" but that "nobody knows yet if they're going to do that together or apart." Continued the source, "Olivia and John still have to decide what kind of future they're going to have together, if any. It's a time of uncertainty, for both of them. … [They] are a long way from deciding and locking in what their relationship is going to be going forward." Added the source, "Becoming a mom was always more important to [Olivia] than settling down in a conventional way. She's a real feminist and doesn't need a man by her side 24/7. She never has. She's incredibly picky and John was somebody she definitely wanted to get to know if there was ever a point where they were both single. John is much more of a work in progress than Olivia, but Olivia needed this change to her life. It's been a rough last several years for her where she was stuck in a rut. This changes things up and gives her something to focus on beyond her career and social life."

