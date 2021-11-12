ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Day N Vegas underway; safety a concern for festivalgoers following Astroworld tragedy

By Madison Kimbro
8 News Now
8 News Now
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAlw7_0cvEeCjY00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rapper Travis Scott was set to be a headliner at the Day N Vegas music festival but pulled out following the deadly Astroworld incident.

While performers such as Post Malone, Doja Cat, and Kendrick Lamar are all set to take the stage, last Friday’s tragedy at Astroworld in Houston safety is a big concern.

Some local festivalgoers say the Astroworld tragedy is influencing their decisions on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

8 News Now Reporter Madison Kimbro spoke to people throughout the week who have had mixed reactions on how they feel about this three-day festival, kicking off just a week after the Astroworld tragedy.

“At first, last week, I was pretty concerned about everything that went down because they canceled Travis Scott for Saturday, so it was a little alarming. And my parents told me how to not be in the barricades and not be surrounded by so many people, so I’m for sure not going to be in the front. I’m going to stay in the back and hang out with my friends. But yeah, I definitely want to be extra cautious for this weekend,” a festival attendee said.

Metro police say it’s working with multiple agencies, including the FBI, to prevent any incidents from happening.

They also say they have been planning for this event for months and don’t anticipate any issues, but have made sure stage barriers are properly set up and secure along the main stage.

Festival organizers said on Twitter that security and safety are always top priority and they are working hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel, and public safety agencies on protocols for this weekend.

The three-day music festival lasts until Sunday at midnight.

The festival is expecting more than 50,000 people with the venue able to support up to 80,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Kendall Jenner slammed on Instagram for changing Astroworld post

Kendall Jenner caught backlash on social media for changing the caption of a photo she posted while attending the Astroworld Festival on Friday where eight people died. The 26-year-old originally uploaded a photo of herself standing behind Travis Scott's massive stage sipping a drink with the caption, "Will you be at the mountain?"
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
rolling out

Megan Thee Stallion extends her support to hometown after AstroWorld tragedy

Megan Thee Stallion wants to “help and support” the victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Eight fans lost their lives and hundreds were injured following a crowd surge during Travis Scott’s performance at his event at Houston‘s NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5. The “WAP” hitmaker admitted she feels “terrible” about the disaster and wants to do whatever she can to assist because she feels a special connection as the shocking incident occurred in her hometown.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Kendrick Lamar
New York Post

Travis Scott seen for first time since deadly Astroworld stampede

Travis Scott was seen for the first time since the deadly stampede at the Astroworld Festival when he was photographed outside his $14 million Houston mansion — as his team said the “distraught” rapper wants victims’ families to contact him directly for help. The 30-year-old musician appeared anxious on Wednesday...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Spotted Outside His Houston Mansion In 1st Photos Since Astroworld Tragedy

The rapper was spotted pacing outside of his home, in the new photos taken after the tragic events at Astroworld on Friday November 5. Travis Scott was seen outside of his Houston, Texas home on Wednesday November 10, for the first time since the Astroworld Festival, where nine people died and many more were injured. The 30-year-old rapper was photographed pacing outside of the mansion, speaking on his cell phone, as he was wrapped up in a black blanket with the letter “H” patterned on it. SEE THE PHOTOS FROM DailyMail HERE.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Father of 9-Year-Old Boy ‘Trampled’ at Astroworld Speaks About the Tragedy for First Time

The father of Ezra Blount — the nine-year-old boy who was trampled during the Astroworld tragedy — spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since Travis Scott’s Houston festival. Blount remains in a medically induced coma following the injuries he sustained at the festival. Speaking to ABC Houston 13, Treston Blount said that his son was a fan of the rapper through Fortnite and Scott’s McDonald’s sponsorship. “[Ezra] was stoked. He was ready to go,” Treston said. “When I found out that he was a big fan [of Scott] I was like, “Oh yeah, we gotta go, we gotta go see...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

Travis Scott Slapped With 8 Lawsuits Following Astroworld Festival Tragedy As 'Distraught' Rapper Cancels Upcoming Las Vegas Appearance

Following the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival on Friday, November 5 — where eight concertgoers died after being crushed by a stampede — the rapper has been slapped with eight separate lawsuits. In court docs obtained by Radar, the 30-year-old, along with Live Nation and the organizers of Astroworld, have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Music Festival#Astroworld#Fbi
Middletown Press

Las Vegas Police 'Adjust' Day N Vegas Plans After Astroworld Tragedy: 'We Don't Want a Repeat of That in Our City'

The Day N Vegas festival, which starts on Friday, offers a formidable collection of talent — Pulitzer Prize winners (Kendrick Lamar) and vocal virtuosos (Jazmine Sullivan), radio hitmakers (Doja Cat) next to underground stalwarts (Freddie Gibbs). With around 40 performances each day, it’s an almost overwhelming display of the best and brightest in hip-hop and R&B.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Stereogum

Travis Scott Cancels Performance At This Weekend’s Day N Vegas Festival, Paying Funeral Costs For Astroworld Deceased

This past weekend, eight people died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston. While Scott was giving his headlining performance, the crowd surged forward, and hundreds were injured. Scott is already facing lawsuits and widespread public criticism over the tragedy. Roddy Ricch, one of Friday’s other performers, has announced that he’s donating his Astroworld earnings to the victims’ families. And now Travis Scott has cancelled his headlining performance at this weekend’s Day N Vegas festival.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Billie Eilish, Linkin Park and more earn praise for stopping shows over safety concerns after Astroworld tragedy

Billie Eilish, Linkin Park, and more performers are earning praise for paying attention to safety concerns during past live performances.Footage of these incidents gained renewed attention on social media on Monday (8 November).Security concerns during concerts were being discussed online following the death of eight people after fans at the Astroworld music festival in Houston suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott.City officials said they were in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out event founded by Scott. About 50,000 people were there.Experts who have studied deaths caused by...
CELEBRITIES
news3lv.com

Safety a top priority at Day N Vegas music festival

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Safety is the main focus for the three-day music festival, Day N Vegas, which kicked off today, November 12. One of the headliners, Travis Scott, canceled his performance after multiple deaths and injuries caused by a crowd surge at Astroworld just last weekend. News 3 reached...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy