Epidemiologists are torn in terms of whether we will see another deadly surge of COVID-19 this holiday season. Last year was one of the worst winters on record for the healthcare industry. Facilities may not see as many infected patients this year thanks to the vaccine, but there are still plenty of issues to go around. The vaccination rate in the U.S. is still hovering at around 60%. Many people are rolling up their sleeves to get a booster shot before heading home for the holidays, but millions of others remain unvaccinated.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 HOURS AGO