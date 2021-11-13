Little Snake River Cruises to Another 6-Man Football State Title

The Gateway Warriors football team capped their undefeated season Saturday afternoon with a win over the Ramah Mustangs in the 6-man football state championship game. The Warriors (10-0, 4-0) won the contest, played in Roswell, by a score of 70-28. Lopsided scores have been commonplace for the team throughout the season as they’ve dominated most opponents. The Mustangs — who the Warriors defeated 49-34 on Oct. 31 — actually provided Gateway with some of their strongest competition during the regular season, but the Warriors simply ran away with the title game. Gateway had entered the contest ranked No. 1 in New Mexico 6-man football according to Maxpreps.com; Ramah came in ranked No. 2. In this photo, the Warriors gather after Saturday’s game to mark their championship win. See Tuesday’s Roswell Daily Record for more images from the title game. (David Rocha Photo)

ROSWELL, NM ・ 10 DAYS AGO