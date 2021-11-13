CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Snake River Cruises to Another 6-Man Football State Title

By David Settle
 4 days ago
Little Snake River took advantage of seven Encampment turnovers, and the Rattlers beat the Tigers 65-24 for the Class 1A-6 Man state championship on Friday in Laramie. It’s the second state title in the last three seasons for Little Snake River and fourth in school history. LSR head coach...

WyoPreps

The Final WyoPreps Coaches and Media Volleyball Poll for 2021 is Released

The last WyoPreps Coaches and Media Volleyball Poll has two new teams at No. 1 and at least one change in each classification. The biggest difference is a new top-ranked team in Class 3A for the first time this season. Mountain View had been rated first until this week. Laramie also returns to the top in 4A, while Riverside and Cokeville are still atop 2A and 1A, respectively.
SPORTS
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WyoPreps

Wind River Outlasts Lusk in 1A 9 Man Quarterfinals

Lusk and Wind River proved to be two evenly matched teams that met in the opening round of the 1A 9 Man playoffs on Friday night in Niobrara County. Both of these teams could run the football and entering the contest Aiden Applegarth of Lusk had over 1600 yards rushing and averaged 240 yards a game. Wind River's Cooper Frederick was averaging 110 yards on the ground per game and Jaycee Herbert had 217 and 198-yard efforts this season.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
WyoPreps

WyoPreps Playoff Game of the Week: Southeast at Rocky Mountain [AUDIO]

For just the second time ever, the Southeast Cyclones will play the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies, and it’s in a first-round Class 1A-9 Man football playoff game. The Cyclones are the defending champions, having won the title in return of 9-man football to the high school level in 2020. The Grizzlies were a semifinalist a year ago.
FOOTBALL
WyoPreps

Powell Claws Their Way into the 3A Playoffs, Defeating Evanston

The Powell Panthers really had to scramble to make the 3A playoffs but finished the regular season winning 2 out of 3, including a 39-6 victory over Evanston on Friday. Powell got serious right from the git-go with a couple of Reed Smith touchdown runs to put the Panthers in front 14-0. Smith ran for his 3rd Td of the night in the 2nd quarter and Toran Graham had a pick-six so Powell had a comfortable 29-0 lead at halftime.
FOOTBALL
WyoPreps

Midwest Earns 1st Playoff Bid Since 2017, Beating Guernsey

Midwest displayed dramatic improvement this season with a 4-4 record in 6 man football and earned a #2 seed from the East for the playoffs. The Oilers capped the regular season with a 44-18 road win over Guernsey on Friday and the Midwest program went 0-8 last season and were 2-21 over the last 3 seasons. But they have a solid player in Jacob Hutchings who rushed for 357 yards against the Natrona Sophomores. The Oilers bounced back from 2 big losses to open the season to win 3 in a row and 4 of their last 6 to end the regular season.
MIDWEST, WY
