Keb’ Mo’ Pays Tribute To His Friend Bill Withers with Cover of “Lean on Me”

By Press Release
orcasound.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive-time GRAMMY winner Keb’ Mo’ released a cover of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me” from his forthcoming album Good To Be that will be released on January 21, 2021 via Rounder Records. Good To Be is now available for pre-order. Listen to “Lean on Me.”. “‘Lean on Me’ is...

