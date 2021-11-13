CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile Fire-Rescue working fully involved house fire in McVoy area

By Carey Cox
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is on the scene of a “fully involved house fire” on Center Road in the McVoy area.

Crews responded to the fire just before 6 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Mobile Fire Rescue.

This is a developing story. More details will be added when they become available.

