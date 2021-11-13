CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Sabres

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers continue their five-game road swing versus the Buffalo...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

Live coverage: Buffalo Sabres at Seattle Kraken

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Seattle Kraken at 10 p.m. EST in KeyArena, after today's franchise-altering trade of Jack Eichel. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on the ice through reports from our team and select media accounts:
NHL
FanSided

Rangers-Oilers preview and live conversation

The New York Rangers face their toughest challenge of the season tonight as they take on the powerhouse Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Although the Rangers have met some tough opponents and have played seven of their first 10 games on the road, they haven’t faced anyone playing as well as the Oilers.
NHL
NHL

BLOG: Oilers react to McDavid's Goal of the Year

EDMONTON, AB - "What more can you say?" wondered Oilers play-by-play voice Jack Michaels. Connor McDavid's dazzling goal in the third period of Friday's 6-5 victory over the New York Rangers drew plenty of praise from his Oilers teammates and coaches, with reaction to the Captain's Goal of the Year candidate around the NHL reverberating well into the next week.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Keybank Center#Sportsnet One#The Oilers Radio Network#Ched
NHL

GENE'S BLOG: The one where the Oilers went 9-1-0

McDavid, Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins and their partners portrayed the cast of Friends for the team's Halloween party that followed their best start in franchise history. We know Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are friends, but they took their friendship to a new level with their Halloween attire this past weekend.
NHL
Buffalo News

Live coverage: Buffalo Sabres at Washington Capitals

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. in Capital One Arena. Get caught up for the game with Lance Lysowski's game day preview as well as a story on Rasmus Asplund. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on the...
NHL
NHL

BLOG: Oilers, Bruins prepare for Colby Cave Night

BOSTON, MA - Thursday's game between the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins is dedicated to the late Colby Cave. Colby's former National Hockey League teams will unite to honour the hard-working forward and passionate human being, who left an indelible impression on every franchise he represented as well as each individual he met along the way.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
buffalonynews.net

Oilers look to stay hot against slumping Sabres

The high-octane Edmonton Oilers look to continue their sizzling start to the season on Friday night when they visit the Buffalo Sabres. Leon Draisaitl collected two third-period goals -- the tying and go-ahead tallies -- to go with an assist while captain Connor McDavid extended his season-opening point streak to 12 games in Edmonton's 5-3 victory over the host Boston Bruins on Thursday.
NHL
WGR550

Winless streak hits five as Sabres lose to Capitals

The Buffalo Sabres’ winless streak reached its fifth game on Monday night, as the blue and gold were defeated by the Washington Capitals by a final score of 5-3 at Capital One Arena. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL
FOX Sports

Oilers visit the Sabres after Draisaitl's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (10-2-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-5-2, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host Edmonton after Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the Oilers' 5-3 victory against the Bruins. The Sabres have gone 4-1-1 in home games. Buffalo has scored 35 goals and...
NHL
theScore

Sabres squeak past Oilers to snap 5-game losing streak

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sabres coach Don Granato recalled how young center Dylan Cozens didn’t flinch upon being informed he and his line would be matched up against two-time NHL MVP Connor McDavid. The 20-year-old followed up by showing no signs of fear in delivering upon his coach’s trust in...
NHL
The Associated Press

Cozens scores 2, Sabres snap skid with 3-2 win over Oilers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sabres coach Don Granato recalled how young center Dylan Cozens didn’t flinch upon being informed he and his line would be matched up against two-time NHL MVP Connor McDavid. The 20-year-old followed up by showing no signs of fear in delivering upon his coach’s trust in...
NHL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Oilers

Buffalo begins a back-to-back set at home against Edmonton. Don Granato wants his team to respect every opponent in the NHL - just not too much. The Sabres will look to be the aggressors and assert their own identity during a star-studded, back-to-back set of games at KeyBank Center this weekend. The first test comes in the form of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the 10-2-0 Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 3-2 Road Loss to Sabres

The Edmonton Oilers were defeated 3-2 by the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday (Nov. 12), falling to 1-2-0 on their five-game road trip. Leon Draisaitl scored both goals for the Oilers, who held a 2-1 lead in the second period before Buffalo scored twice unanswered on Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner.
NHL
NHL

Sundqvist returns to lineup after 8-month absence

For the first time in more than eight months, Oskar Sundqvist will be back on the ice for the St. Louis Blues when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night at Enterprise Center (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). Sundqvist has been out of the lineup since suffering a torn...
NHL
NHL

Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG vs. EDM

Things are going very well for Pierre-Luc Dubois in his first full season as a Jet. He's created great chemistry with Kyle Connor and has 14 points (8G, 6A) in 14 games. Tonight, against the Oilers he will spend a lot of his time trying to contain Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl which has been no easy task for any centre in the NHL. Dubois has the size, strength and speed to compete with either Oiler centre but will also be counted on to win some faceoffs as well. Dubois is sitting at 45.3% this season in that department.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy