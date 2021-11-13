LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Sabres

Things are going very well for Pierre-Luc Dubois in his first full season as a Jet. He's created great chemistry with Kyle Connor and has 14 points (8G, 6A) in 14 games. Tonight, against the Oilers he will spend a lot of his time trying to contain Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl which has been no easy task for any centre in the NHL. Dubois has the size, strength and speed to compete with either Oiler centre but will also be counted on to win some faceoffs as well. Dubois is sitting at 45.3% this season in that department.

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO