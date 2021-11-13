For English learners, special intervention needed

Jeanette Weaver, left, reads with Zurielis Rosario Flores at West Middle School in September. Weaver works with English learners four days per week during special intervention periods.

LIMA — When several Freedom Elementary students started the school year unable to speak English, the school called on Jeanette Weaver.

Weaver has overseen the Lima school district’s English language learner program for 18 years, helping those students acclimate to a new language, new culture and new school in what can be a daunting time in the child’s life.

“We’re on call pretty much all day, 24 hours a day,” Weaver said.

Weaver is at once a translator, teacher, mentor and social worker, regularly communicating with parents who speak little English themselves to ensure families know about school delays, parent-teacher conferences or how to apply for social services.

Together with paraprofessional Emmarie Rolon Colon, Weaver works with students almost daily to practice their reading, writing and English-speaking skills, traveling to each school where students need her help.

Support varies from translating test questions or homework assignments into the student’s native language to quizzing students on their vocabulary, writing letters in English or calling home when disciplinary issues arise at school.

Students who enter Lima schools with no English-speaking skills need intensive support that may last for a week or longer, while other students may only need to work with Weaver and Colon for several hours each week.

In most cases, Weaver said students are proficient enough in English to no longer need her support after two to three years.

Weaver started as a part-time tutor for a single student at Lima schools in 2000. The district founded its English learner program three years later, seeing as many as 35 students enrolled in the program at its peak before Hispanic families started leaving Allen County for several years, Weaver said.

But the last decade has seen a 30% increase in people identifying as Hispanic or Latino in Allen County, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Lima-area schools have in turn seen more students who need English language support.

At Elida schools, that support often comes from Bluffton University tutors or a bilingual grandparent who calls to check on fellow Spanish-speaking families, who often need help with basic things like registering a child for soccer, said Julie Simmons, curriculum director for Elida schools.

The district saw a 35% increase in English language learners from 2010 to 2015, according to federal Department of Education data.

Still, fluctuating enrollment of English learners, who may transfer from school to school as their parents seek work in other communities, makes it difficult for smaller school districts to invest in support programs.

Wapakoneta schools started the school year with six Spanish-speaking students, including a kindergartener who spoke no English— the highest number of English learners Superintendent Aaron Rex can recall seeing in the district during his time there.

By October, all but one of those students had left, Rex said.

The district relied on an iPad and a speech pathologist who speaks Spanish to translate assignments for students and assess their speaking and writing abilities but decided not to hire additional support staff after all but one of the students were gone.

“What we’ve found is that we have more people coming, but they’re fairly transient,” he said. “So, you have them for a certain amount of time. We establish a plan or some way to assist, and then they end up moving away.”

Weaver’s classrooms are spaces where students are free to speak their native language and learn at their own pace, providing a brief break from the constant strain of translating everything they’ve learned.

Students often learn enough English to communicate with their peers within three to six months, Weaver said. Learning to write in English is more complicated, particularly for students who are accustomed to writing in Spanish, where words are spelled how they sound, Weaver said.

“They’ll come in and say: I just want to talk; I want to speak in English,” Weaver said. “And I’ll say, ‘You will by Christmas.”