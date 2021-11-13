Several file candidacy for Whitley sheriff, jailer

WHITLEY COUNTY—Candidate filings for the 2022 May Primary Election have been open just over a week with the race for Whitley County Sheriff heating up.

In October, Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley offered his resignation letter stating that he would be stepping down from his position a year before his term as sheriff would have been up, with his resignation being effective at the end of November. Current Whitley County Emergency Management director Danny Moses will be taking over as interim sheriff following Shelley’s resignation.

Three candidates have filed for the position of sheriff including Tim Baker, who is the current Whitley County Sheriff’s chief deputy, former Kentucky State Trooper and current School Resource Officer Willard Scott Bunch, and Benny Joe (BJ) Leach. Former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant and current Corbin School Resource Officer Bill Elliotte announced his intent to run back in October but has not yet filed for office.

Another race heating up in the upcoming primary is the race for Whitley County Jailer.

Though he has not yet filed, Brian Lawson’s wife, Ashley Lawson, announced via social media on October 31 that Lawson would be seeking re-election as the Whitley County Jailer. Two other candidates have filed their intent to run for jailer, though, including Matt Leach, who has worked in the Whitley and Laurel County Detention Centers and at the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, and Williamsburg Police Sgt. Brandon Duane White.

Though he was not yet on the candidacy filing the Times-Tribune received on Wednesday, Rocky Joe Moses, Jr. took to Facebook to announce his intent to run for Whitley County Jailer on Wednesday evening. According to his post, Moses has owned a barbershop in Williamsburg for 18 years. He also owns a lawn care service and a cleaning service.

First District Constable Lonnie Lee Foley, Second District Constable Ron “Bubba” Bowling Sr. and Fourth District Constable Andy Moses are all seeking re-election for the 2022 election year. Whitley County Clerk Caroyln Willis filed for re-election, as well.

First District Magistrate Scotty Harrison, Second District Magistrate Mondo Cima and Fourth District Magistrate Raleigh Meadors have all filed for re-election. The fourth district magistrate incumbent already has some competition, as Paul Buchanan and Eugene Smith have also filed to run for fourth district magistrate.

Williamsburg City Council members Patricia (Patty) Faulkner and Loren Connell have both filed to run for re-election, as well.

Though he has not yet filed for office, Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison announced his intent to seek re-election in the upcoming primary election during Monday evening's Williamsburg City Council meeting.

Candidate filings for public office opened on November 3 and candidates will have until January 7, 2022 to file to run for election.