When you’re young, you usually want to spend all the time with your friends. As people grow up, this idea slowly fades away. For the people featured in this next story, it’s not the case. They have built their tiny houses next to each other so they can live in a friendly neighborhood (literally) and have fun together. For the latter they have set up a 1,500-square-foot community building. That is commitment! Houses have a modern design and they are custom made for fitting the needs of the owners. When you see the photos you won’t believe that the price tag for each home was under $40.000. Also, all of the structures are sustainable and environmentally-friendly.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO