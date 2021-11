COVID-19 cases and deaths have dwindled in Baton Rouge in the past few weeks as the summer’s delta variant-driven wave subsides, hospitals and state data show. Staff at Baton Rouge General Hospital were caring for five virus patients on Tuesday evening and had gone two days without admitting a new one, a spokesperson said. Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center had 14. And Ochsner Baton Rouge went two days without a single COVID-19 patient in its facility — a figure staff had been “longing for” for many weeks, the hospital said.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO