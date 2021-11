ZHU, JAUZ, Feed Me, Bob Moses, Sidepiece, ATLiens, and more are set to play Lights All Night Minneapolis to help ring in the new year!. There might be some freezing temperatures up in Minnesota this winter, but Disco Donnie Presents and TC Presents (who previously threw Snowta) are looking to warm everyone up to celebrate New Year’s Eve. To do this, they’ve dropped an absolute heater of a lineup featuring some of the scene’s finest artists for Lights All Night Minneapolis, a two-night affair that is set to take place on December 30-31 at The Armory.

