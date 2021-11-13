Watch: TXT Covers BTS’s “Dynamite” On Japan’s “Music Blood”

'Filter' has been setting records in sales and in streaming ever since its release. It had the biggest debut for a Korean solo track in Spotify history, ranked second on the worldwide iTunes song chart only behind the title track, and trended second worldwide in music videos, again only behind the title track. It had the second-highest number of unique listeners on Melon and ranked second on all major Korean music platforms, including Melon, Flo, Bugs, Soribada, and Genie, as well as ranking higher than the title track on music charts in some countries like Australia despite having no radio play. As of now, 'Filter' is the only solo from MOTS: 7 to have sold more than 300k units in the US, having spent a total of 80 weeks on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO