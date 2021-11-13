CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: TXT Covers BTS’s “Dynamite” On Japan’s “Music Blood”

By E. Cha
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTXT set the night alight with an exciting cover of BTS on the Japanese show “Music Blood”!. On November 12, TXT made...

www.soompi.com

