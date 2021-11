Fall playoff action kicked off this week and Bulldog fans have plenty of rooting interest with four teams qualifying for the Division 2 postseason tournament. This fall marks the first season under the MIAA’s new playoff format, which did away with sectional tournaments in favor of larger divisional brackets with 32 or more teams. Teams are seeded based on a power rankings formula that accounts for overall record and strength of schedule. Last year, the MIAA did not host fall tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

