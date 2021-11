A 19-year-old man was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail Saturday to face charges in the shooting death of a high school acquaintance in Belle Glade more than a year ago. Accused of killing 18-year-old Johnathan Moore in September 2020, Robert Nero of Belle Glade had been held in Baldwin County after he was found with a truck that had been reported stolen by his aunt in Belle Glade, a day after Moore’s body was found near a Belle Glade apartment building.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO