Morgan Wallen, who was dropped from the airwaves and by his label this year after he was caught on video shouting a racial slur, has announced a cross-country tour. The "Dangerous Tour" will last nearly eight months beginning in February, it was announced Monday. Wallen will perform in 46 cities, including two nights at New York's Madison Square Garden and one at Los Angeles' Staples Center.

