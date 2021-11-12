CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Change cannabis law before my epileptic daughter dies, father urges Sajid Javid

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aXf5O_0cvEWr7d00

When Jorja Emerson was born in February 2016, she seemed just like any other new baby.

But as the months went by, her parents began to realise something wasn’t quite right with the youngster, who hadn’t been developing as a typical baby should.

Jorja, now five, was subsequently diagnosed with a chromosome disorder which causes a severe form of epilepsy .

At its worst, the condition can cause Jorja to suffer more than 30 seizures a day. She was admitted to intensive care twice – and at one point her parents were told she was terminally ill.

Her parents tried every treatment possible but nothing seemed to work. That’s when they heard about the positive effects of medical cannabis on a child with a similar condition – but soon faced another hurdle as the treatment wasn’t available in the UK.

Fortunately then home secretary Sajid Javid stepped in and in October 2018 doctors were given the green light to prescribe the treatment, which is legal but unlicensed, in the UK.

In December 2018, Jorja’s parents were given hope for the first time as their toddler became the first child believed to be prescribed medical cannabis in the UK.

“It took about five and a half weeks for us to see an improvement – but once we hit that mark things definitely got better and better to where we are three years later,” her father Robin Emerson told The Independent . “Since then Jorja has been thriving.

“She is seizure-free, she is a smiley, happy child – it’s completely transformed our life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRwql_0cvEWr7d00

Before taking the medicine, Jorja, from Belfast , was unable sit up or roll over on her own but just a couple of months ago she took her first assisted steps on a treadmill.

“She was just sedated to the point where she couldn’t lift her head off the pillow and her eyes were vacant,” her father said.

“When she first took medical cannabis, it was like a light bulb being switched on; her eyes were open, she was alert.”

Things were beginning to look up for the family – but they were dealt another blow last month when the specialist who had agreed to prescribe the medicine, made by a Canadian company, to a small group of children, including Jorja, retired.

In the UK, only specialist medical practitioners are allowed to prescribe medical cannabis in the first instance and Jorja’s parents have been unable to find anyone else willing to do so since Dr Adelaida Martinez, a paediatric neurologist at London’s Portland Hospital, retired.

Mr Emerson said only three children in the UK have secured NHS prescriptions for the medicine and about a dozen families have been left in the same situation as his with many paying upwards of £2,000 a month to keep their child alive – and one even selling their house to afford the treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GaW8B_0cvEWr7d00

The father is now calling for GPs to be given powers to prescribe the medicine.

He accused Mr Javid and the prime minister of “dismissing” his daughter’s life after letters he wrote urging them to meet with him in person to discuss the situation went unanswered.

Mr Emerson estimated he had a deadline of about two to three weeks to send off Jorja’s next prescription in order to get the medicine back from Canada in time.

His worst fear is that his daughter will end up back in intensive care and eventually dead.

“We are in a situation where it’s getting urgent, where we really need Sajid Javid to step in,” he said. “I’m asking him father to father: what would he do for his child?”

Dr Martinez also said children with epilepsy controlled by cannabis-based product for medicinal use (CBPM) medication should be able to have prescriptions fulfilled by their GPs under shared care protocols.

“This is exactly the same process as already exists for any other type of unlicensed controlled drug,” she said.

The British Paediatric Neurology Association (BPNA) said in a statement: “We have every sympathy for parents in this position. However doctors also have a duty with regard to the safety of their patients and are reluctant to prescribe any medicine that has not undergone appropriate testing of safety and efficacy.

“Doctors must weigh up the available evidence for medicines they prescribe and carefully consider the possible benefits as well as safety.

“The BPNA is committed to enabling clinical trials of these medicines for treating childhood epilepsy. The BPNA recommends paediatric neurologists prescribe products that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency and/or UK medicines regulator, MHRA. Currently only one cannabis based medicine meets these requirements.”

The Independent has contacted the Department of Health for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Coroner blames 111 call handlers for death of teenager who died of brain damage after mother called helpline - and accuses NHS of duping the public by calling them 'health advisers'

A coroner has accused the NHS of duping the public by referring to unqualified call handlers as ‘health advisers’ after blaming them for the death of a teenager. Hannah Royle’s father rang the 111 hotline when she began vomiting and answered a list of questions but was merely told a medic would call back within 12 hours.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Ben Condon: High Court grants new inquest into death of baby

The parents of a baby boy who died following hospital failures have succeeded in their bid for a new inquest into his death. Ben Condon was eight weeks old when he died at Bristol Children's Hospital in April 2015 after a respiratory infection. His parents Allyn and Jenny applied to...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
BBC

Assisted dying: Woman left paralysed by fall wants the law changed

A fall turned Sharon Johnston from someone with a zest for life into someone who wants to die. The 59-year-old, who has been told she can never walk again, is determined to find a way of travelling to Switzerland where she'll ask doctors to help her end her life. Peers...
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Family had to say goodbye to child battling suspected hospital bug, inquiry told

The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry is investigating the construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow. A father has told how his family were called in around four times to say a final goodbye to his cancer patient daughter as she fought an infection he suspects was linked to the hospital environment.
HEALTH
The Hollywood Gossip

Royal Family Caught LYING About Queen's Health Problems?!

Queen Elizabeth II is 95 years old, and she's been on the throne since 1952. In other words, she's quite old, and while we hope that she reigns for another 20 years, the reality of the situation is that at the Queen's age, even the most minor of health issues is cause for concern, and palace officials have had a succession plan in place for decades.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epileptic#Medical Marijuana#Portland Hospital#Seizure#Uk
The Independent

‘I am not a killer’: Doctor who helped 43 patients die reveals why he does it

It has been two years since Cameron McLaren inserted a needle into the arm of Phil Ferrarotto. Minutes later the businessman was dead and Cameron faced his new reality as a doctor who had provided euthanasia to one of his own patients.In the time since, Dr McLaren, a 38-year-old medical oncologist, has given fatal doses of powerful drugs to 15 people and he’s been present at the deaths of 27 other patients who all took the drugs he had prescribed them.He is one of 183 physicians in Victoria, southeast Australia, who are actively part of an assisted dying process for...
HEALTH
The Jewish Press

Child of UK Chassidim Dies after Court Shuts Down her Life Support

Alta Fixsler, a 2-year-old Chassidic Jewish girl of Manchester, England, died on Tuesday morning after being taken off life support despite her parents’ objections (Court Denies Child Medical Treatment In Israel). Alta’s parents, Chaya and Abraham Fixsler, said that taking their daughter off life support was against their Jewish faith....
HEALTH
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Baby girl rushed to hospital more than 40 times in a year, inquiry told

A father whose daughter was rushed to hospital more than 40 times by ambulance gave evidence to the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry. A father has told the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry how his baby daughter was “blue lighted” to hospital more than 40 times in her first year. At six months old,...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Scrubs Magazine

Misdiagnosed Nurse Took Her Own Life After Losing Both Legs and an Arm

A nurse who lost her legs and an arm was found dead by her husband. Jaynie Carpenter, 53, was left with just one limb after she contracted sepsis four years ago. Known as a frequent traveller, Carpenter been raising money to get a pioneering limb surgery that is not available on the U.K.’s publicly-funded National Health Service. She raised over $35,000 of her $485k target when she died after saying that life was not enjoyable.
HEALTH
The Independent

Booster jab will be needed for Covid pass in future, Sajid Javid hints

Older people will face restrictions on their freedoms in future if they choose not to have a Covid booster jab, the health secretary has suggested.Sajid Javid hinted the government is considering adopting a crackdown similar to that in France – which will require a third dose in order to be classed as “fully vaccinated” on the country’s health pass.The pass is required for entry to bars, cafés, restaurants, leisure centres, tourist sites and long-distance trains, by providing either proof of vaccination or of a recent negative Covid test.Asked if making a third jab part of a Covid pass is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

My daughter will die without cannabis-based medicine – GPs must be empowered to prescribe it

Three years ago, following a campaign on behalf of children with severe forms of epilepsy, UK law was changed to allow for the prescription of cannabis-based medicines.The change was introduced by then home secretary, Sajid Javid, who had “been moved by heart-breaking cases involving sick children”. He claimed that the government had “delivered on [its] promise” to allow expert professionals to “prescribe these products where there is a real need”.This change in the law has helped dozens of children suffering from extreme conditions. They include my daughter, Jorja, who was born with a severe form of epilepsy which caused her...
KIDS
The Guardian

As a paramedic, I can tell you why people are dying in the backs of ambulances, Mr Javid

Dear Sajid Javid, I am a paramedic working on the frontline for an NHS ambulance service in England. I have worked as a paramedic on the frontline throughout the Covid pandemic. It first occurred to me to write to you following your October speech in which you spoke of “doing what it takes to ensure that the pressure on the NHS does not become unsustainable, and we don’t allow the NHS to become overwhelmed”.
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Sajid Javid urges people to get Covid-19 booster jabs to save Christmas

The Health Secretary said that if ‘we all come together and play our part’ then the country can ‘avoid a return to restrictions’. The elderly and vulnerable have been urged to get their Covid-19 booster jabs as part of a “national mission” to help avoid a return to coronavirus restrictions over Christmas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sajid Javid launches Covid booster jabs push for vulnerable

The government will make it easier to book Covid vaccine booster shots from Monday in a bid to top up immunity over winter.The NHS jab booking service will be updated to let people over 50 and those most at risk from coronavirus pre-book their jab for five months after their second dose.The change, introduced by health secretary Sajid Javid, aims to speed up the vaccination programme by letting people have their injection on the day they become eligible. Mr Javid said the government was keenly aware that “immunity begins to wane after six months, especially for the elderly and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

335K+
Followers
133K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy