The Scottish Conservatives leader has referred himself to parliament’s “sleaze” watchdog for failing to fully record his MSP salary and all his outside earnings as a football referee.Douglas Ross has apologised after it emerged that he had not declared £28,000-worth of earnings on his register of interests at Westminster.The Moray MP – who also became an MSP following the Scottish elections in May – has reported his mistake to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards office.In a statement Mr Ross said: “This was an error on my behalf that shouldn’t have happened, and I apologise for not registering these payments on...

