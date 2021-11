SAN ANGELO, TX — A cool crisp morning met a gathering of San Angeloans for the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Fairmount Cemetery Thursday morning. Kam Stribling, President of Friends of Fairmount, introduced the event by describing how hundreds of volunteers placed American flags on the graves of veterans in the cemetery. The effort was led by Martha Elder who chaired this year’s Veterans Day ceremony at the historic City-owned cemetery.

