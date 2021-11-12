Stranger returns hope with discarded Army uniform

Illinois State Treasurer Mike Frerichs is hoping to return 11 Purple Hearts to the medals’ rightful owners, or to their survivors. The Treasurer’s office has custody of the medals under the state’s unclaimed property program, which seeks to take assets left in safe deposit boxes or dormant accounts and get them back to those who are legally entitled to them. Frerichs says it’s difficult to get military medals back to those who should have them, because the name on a safe deposit box may not actually match the military member who received the honor, and because there is no federal master list of recipients of Purple Hearts and other military honors.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO