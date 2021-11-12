Stranger returns hope with discarded Army uniform

DENVER (CBS4) – A holiday tradition is now underway outside of dozens of business across Colorado. The Salvation Army deployed its bell ringers and red kettles to help those in need.
Donations to the red kettles help fund programs and services like proving meals and toys. This year, donors can give via “Kettle Pay” which offers Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo.
(CBS)
Sam’s Club helped kick off the giving season with a $10,000 donation. The location off 35th Avenue near Quebec Street will also offer a “Merry-ville” pop-up which includes an ice rink, a virtual Santa experience, food truck and interactive elements for families.
The event lasts through 7 p.m. on Nov. 13.
Donations to the Salvation Army can be made online.
